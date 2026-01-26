(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFDP 3-52 Highlights

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Video highlighting the recent publication of Air Force Doctrine Publication 3-52, Airspace Control.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 07:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994103
    VIRIN: 260112-D-AI772-1964
    Filename: DOD_111498726
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDP 3-52 Highlights, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFDoctrine
    Airspace Control
    AFDP3-52

