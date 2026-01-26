AFDP 3-52 Highlights

Video highlighting the recent publication of Air Force Doctrine Publication 3-52, Airspace Control.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 07:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994103
|VIRIN:
|260112-D-AI772-1964
|Filename:
|DOD_111498726
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
