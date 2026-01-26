U.S. Army and Japan Self Defense Force Paratroopers Conducts Close Quarters Battle Training

U.S. Soldiers with Able Co., 3-509th Inf. Bn. 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers conduct close quarters battle training during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 18, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
