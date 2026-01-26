U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute dry-fire and live-fire platoon attacks at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 24-26, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994068
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-KJ570-3376
|Filename:
|DOD_111498292
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer execute platoon attacks at PTA B-Roll, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
