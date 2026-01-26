Four C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron will airlift U.S. Army paratroopers to the Hokkaido-Large Scale Exercise Area in support of exercise North Wind 26.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 19:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994044
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-HI767-8699
|Filename:
|DOD_111498119
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: North Wind Airborne 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.