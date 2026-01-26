(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAPPORO, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S., Canadian, and Japanese service members train on setting up cross communications using U.S. and Japanese radio systems.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994020
    VIRIN: 260122-A-PI398-3199
    PIN: 0000000
    Filename: DOD_111497773
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAPPORO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Wind 26 Multinational Radio Training, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS

    11th Airborne Division
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    North Wind 26

