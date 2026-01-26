U.S., Canadian, and Japanese service members train on setting up cross communications using U.S. and Japanese radio systems.
01.22.2026
01.27.2026
B-Roll
|Location:
SAPPORO, JP
This work, North Wind 26 Multinational Radio Training, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
