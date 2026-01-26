Georgia Guard Continues Safe and Beautiful Mission

U.S. Army Capt. Jonathon Davis and Spc. Drew Pathammavong, assigned to the Georgia National Guard, conduct presence patrols in Anacostia during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2026. Georgia National Guard service members assumed responsibility for the area following a mission transition earlier this month. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
01.26.2026
01.27.2026 13:40
Interviews
993977
260126-Z-DS819-1001
DOD_111497161
00:01:48
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
0
0
