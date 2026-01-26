Georgia Guard Continues Safe and Beautiful Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Jonathon Davis and Spc. Drew Pathammavong, assigned to the Georgia National Guard, conduct presence patrols in Anacostia during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2026. Georgia National Guard service members assumed responsibility for the area following a mission transition earlier this month. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)