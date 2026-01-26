(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgia Guard Continues Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Capt. Jonathon Davis and Spc. Drew Pathammavong, assigned to the Georgia National Guard, conduct presence patrols in Anacostia during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2026. Georgia National Guard service members assumed responsibility for the area following a mission transition earlier this month. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993977
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-DS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111497161
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Continues Safe and Beautiful Mission, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

