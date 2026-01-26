NMRTC San Diego Senior Sailor of the Year FY25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, interviews Hospital Corpsman First Class Kathleen Peterson, NMRTC San Diego Senior Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2025, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 15. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)