Competitors in the U.S. Army 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition participate in an unknown distance foot march at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 12:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993934
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-YY901-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111496659
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.