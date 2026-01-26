(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors in the U.S. Army 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition participate in an unknown distance foot march at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993933
    VIRIN: 260126-A-YY901-3001
    Filename: DOD_111496654
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BestMedic
    2026bestmedic
    BestMedic2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video