Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

A delivery of two pallets of medical supplies weighing 4,000 pounds arrive at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, during a scheduled delivery, Dec. 12, 2025. The shipment is part of U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)