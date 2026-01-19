(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a TCCC course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s TCCC provided the JSDF cadets, with trauma medicine scenarios, which will enable them to conduct combat casualty care while under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993909
    VIRIN: 260115-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111496242
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a TCCC course, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat casualty care
    combat casualty treatment course
    JSDF
    combat casualty training
    Combat Casualty Care Course

