Japan Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s TCCC provided the JSDF cadets, with trauma medicine scenarios, which will enable them to conduct combat casualty care while under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993909
|VIRIN:
|260115-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111496242
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a TCCC course, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.