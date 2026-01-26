Soldiers compete in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026. The 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition tests competitors in fitness, medical proficiency, marksmanship, water survival, and tactical lanes as they vie for the title of the Army's best medic. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993904
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-YY901-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111496172
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
