    2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

    CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Soldiers compete in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026. The 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition tests competitors in fitness, medical proficiency, marksmanship, water survival, and tactical lanes as they vie for the title of the Army's best medic. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993904
    VIRIN: 260126-A-YY901-7002
    Filename: DOD_111496172
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BestMedic
    2026bestmedic
    BestMedic2026

