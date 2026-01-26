video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026. The 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition tests competitors in fitness, medical proficiency, marksmanship, water survival, and tactical lanes as they vie for the title of the Army's best medic. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)