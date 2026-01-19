(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander visits MA'O Organic Farms for REPI Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, tours MA'O Organic Farms as part of their Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) partnership on Waianae, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026.

    In 2020, MAʻO Organic Farms entered into a REPI partnership with the Navy to steward 236 acres of agricultural land in Lualualei Valley, known as the MAʻO Palikea 236 farm site. The partnership established compatible land uses and activities—such as sustainable agriculture and biocultural restoration.

    MA’O recently announced the awarding of $1.57 million in FY 2025 REPI Challenge funding from the U.S. Navy. The award supports the MA’O Palikea Fire and Flood Mitigation Project, a biocultural restoration initiative designed to reduce wildfire and flooding risk, strengthen community resilience, and help protect mission readiness at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam (JBPHH).

    (U.S. Navy video by Roann Gatdula)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993900
    VIRIN: 260126-N-KH177-1000
    Filename: DOD_111496089
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander visits MA'O Organic Farms for REPI Program, by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander visits MA'O Organic Farms for REPI Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    JBPHH
    REPI
    Community Relations
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video