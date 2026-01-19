Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander visits MA'O Organic Farms for REPI Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, tours MA'O Organic Farms as part of their Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) partnership on Waianae, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026.



In 2020, MAʻO Organic Farms entered into a REPI partnership with the Navy to steward 236 acres of agricultural land in Lualualei Valley, known as the MAʻO Palikea 236 farm site. The partnership established compatible land uses and activities—such as sustainable agriculture and biocultural restoration.



MA’O recently announced the awarding of $1.57 million in FY 2025 REPI Challenge funding from the U.S. Navy. The award supports the MA’O Palikea Fire and Flood Mitigation Project, a biocultural restoration initiative designed to reduce wildfire and flooding risk, strengthen community resilience, and help protect mission readiness at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam (JBPHH).



(U.S. Navy video by Roann Gatdula)