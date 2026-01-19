(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    251217-MIS-PACSPOT-RED HELMET

    JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Cooper talks about what it means to be a fighter on Misawa Air Base, JA, December 17, 2025. Cooper explains the training he received to obtain a red helmet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251217-MIS-PACSPOT-RED HELMET, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

