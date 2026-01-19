More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HONOLULU — U.S. Army Pacific is honoring seven Japanese American University of Hawaii ROTC cadets who were denied commissioning following the attack on Pearl Harbor. After initially serving in the Hawaii Territorial Guard, the cadets volunteered with the Varsity Victory Volunteers before enlisting in the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. All seven were killed in action during the European Campaign of World War II. In 2012, the University of Hawaii awarded bachelor’s degrees in memoriam to Daniel Betsui, Jenhatsu Chinen, Robert Murata, Grover Nagaji, Akio Nishikawa, Hiroichi Tomita and Howard Urabe, fulfilling a key requirement for commissioning. In 2025, the Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll, approved posthumous promotions to the rank of second lieutenant, the commission they would have received upon completion of the ROTC program.