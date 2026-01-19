(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    HONOLULU — U.S. Army Pacific is honoring seven Japanese American University of Hawaii ROTC cadets who were denied commissioning following the attack on Pearl Harbor. After initially serving in the Hawaii Territorial Guard, the cadets volunteered with the Varsity Victory Volunteers before enlisting in the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. All seven were killed in action during the European Campaign of World War II. In 2012, the University of Hawaii awarded bachelor’s degrees in memoriam to Daniel Betsui, Jenhatsu Chinen, Robert Murata, Grover Nagaji, Akio Nishikawa, Hiroichi Tomita and Howard Urabe, fulfilling a key requirement for commissioning. In 2025, the Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll, approved posthumous promotions to the rank of second lieutenant, the commission they would have received upon completion of the ROTC program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993872
    VIRIN: 260126-A-JN630-5211
    Filename: DOD_111495796
    Length: 00:35:11
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    9th MSC
    University of Hawaii at Manoa

