(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marines work alongside members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá to prepare an explosive device during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The training reflects ongoing U.S.–Panama cooperation focused on readiness, interoperability and shared security goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993842
    VIRIN: 260122-A-UJ512-7746
    Filename: DOD_111495438
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Combat Engineering, Explosives Training, Partnership,Panama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video