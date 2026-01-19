U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

U.S. Marines work alongside members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá to prepare an explosive device during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The training reflects ongoing U.S.–Panama cooperation focused on readiness, interoperability and shared security goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993842
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-UJ512-7746
|Filename:
|DOD_111495438
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
