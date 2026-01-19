(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFNE Super Bowl PSA

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Super Bowl PSA featuring CSM Ricardo Moreno, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of United States Army Garrison Italy informing personnel to keep in touch with their leadership during Super Bowl Sunday.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 09:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993806
    VIRIN: 260123-A-FG870-4024
    Filename: DOD_111494671
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, AFNE Super Bowl PSA, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAG - Italy
    Super Bowl

