Cpt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng, medic, Ghana Armed Forces, speaks on training up for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Best Medic Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. The train-up and competition allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 10:54
Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993799
|VIRIN:
|260105-A-LN229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111494592
|Length:
|00:01:03
Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview: Ghana Armed Forces train with SETAF-AF for medic competition, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
