    Interview: Ghana Armed Forces train with SETAF-AF for medic competition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Cpt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng, medic, Ghana Armed Forces, speaks on training up for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Best Medic Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. The train-up and competition allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993799
    VIRIN: 260105-A-LN229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111494592
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Ghana Armed Forces train with SETAF-AF for medic competition, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Accra
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
    best medic 2026
    EuropeanBestMedicCompetition

