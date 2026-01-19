Interview: Ghana Armed Forces train with SETAF-AF for medic competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng, medic, Ghana Armed Forces, speaks on training up for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Best Medic Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. The train-up and competition allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)