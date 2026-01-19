Anne Arundel County Afternoon B-roll

A selection of afternoon and evening operations for the Anne Arundel County Emergency Operation Center, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)
