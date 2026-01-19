3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute reconnaissance, selection and occupation of position from U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters during an air insert training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)