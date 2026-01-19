The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is supporting the power grid through hydroelectric power generation as during the January 2026 Winter Storm.
Tulsa District's eight hydroelectric dams and powerhouses were expected to provide a combined 6,628 megawatts or 6.628 Gigawatts to support the electric grid, Jan. 25, 2026.
The Tulsa District operates and maintains eight powerhouses in Oklahoma and Texas:
Keystone Dam Sand Springs, Okla.
Fort Gibson Dam Fort Gibson, Okla.
Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 Webbers Falls, Okla.
Broken Bow Dam Broken Bow, Okla.
Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 Sallisaw, Okla.
Denison Dam Denison, Texas
Tenkiller Dam Gore, Okla.
Eufaula Dam Eufaula, Okla.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993768
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-PO406-2495
|Filename:
|DOD_111494162
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Powerhouses Support Grid Demands During 2026 Winter Storm, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.