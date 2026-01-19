USACE Powerhouses Support Grid Demands During 2026 Winter Storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is supporting the power grid through hydroelectric power generation as during the January 2026 Winter Storm.

Tulsa District's eight hydroelectric dams and powerhouses were expected to provide a combined 6,628 megawatts or 6.628 Gigawatts to support the electric grid, Jan. 25, 2026.

The Tulsa District operates and maintains eight powerhouses in Oklahoma and Texas:

Keystone Dam Sand Springs, Okla.

Fort Gibson Dam Fort Gibson, Okla.

Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 Webbers Falls, Okla.

Broken Bow Dam Broken Bow, Okla.

Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 Sallisaw, Okla.

Denison Dam Denison, Texas

Tenkiller Dam Gore, Okla.

Eufaula Dam Eufaula, Okla.