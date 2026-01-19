(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Powerhouses Support Grid Demands During 2026 Winter Storm

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is supporting the power grid through hydroelectric power generation as during the January 2026 Winter Storm.
    Tulsa District's eight hydroelectric dams and powerhouses were expected to provide a combined 6,628 megawatts or 6.628 Gigawatts to support the electric grid, Jan. 25, 2026.
    The Tulsa District operates and maintains eight powerhouses in Oklahoma and Texas:
    Keystone Dam Sand Springs, Okla.
    Fort Gibson Dam Fort Gibson, Okla.
    Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 Webbers Falls, Okla.
    Broken Bow Dam Broken Bow, Okla.
    Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 Sallisaw, Okla.
    Denison Dam Denison, Texas
    Tenkiller Dam Gore, Okla.
    Eufaula Dam Eufaula, Okla.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Hydropower
    Tulsa District
    Hydroelectric Dams
    hydroelectric power generation
    Winter Storm 26
    Winter Storm 2026

