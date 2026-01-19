Sgt. Joshua McDaniels, a Military Police Officer with the 29th Military Police Company and Sgt. Danzel Garland, a Signal Support Specialist with the 231st Chemical Company prepare to pick up Anne Arundel County Office Of Emergency Management employees for their shift, Glen Burnie, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 160 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993752
|VIRIN:
|260125-A-HT783-7980
|Filename:
|DOD_111493904
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Anne Arundel County Operation Blur AM B-roll, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
