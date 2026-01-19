(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (Rein.) Air Delivery Ground Refueling Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    01.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an air delivery ground refueling exercise on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Jan. 12, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993751
    VIRIN: 260112-M-HC655-2001
    Filename: DOD_111493895
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (Rein.) Air Delivery Ground Refueling Exercise, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    VMM 263 (Rein.)
    USMC
    Puerto Rico
    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video