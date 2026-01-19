U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an air delivery ground refueling exercise on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Jan. 12, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993751
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111493895
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (Rein.) Air Delivery Ground Refueling Exercise, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.