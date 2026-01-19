MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conduct military working dog demonstrations, static displays of JGSDF and U.S. Marine Corps vehicles, and simulated casualty care during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 in Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)