MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conduct military working dog demonstrations, static displays of JGSDF and U.S. Marine Corps vehicles, and simulated casualty care during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 in Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
