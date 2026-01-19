(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in Nankai Rescue 26, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993725
    VIRIN: 260124-M-XY994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111492928
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026, by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Disaster Relief
    Nankai Rescue
    Evacuation
    MCAS Iwakuni

