XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 3 Reels

Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the final day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The invitational featured Soldiers competing in bouts involving takedowns and controlled striking, with the XVIII Airborne Corps team claiming the overall title. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)