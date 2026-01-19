(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay medevacs crew member from fishing vessel south of Crescent City, California

    CRESCENT CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs an injured crew member from a fishing vessel 10 miles south of Crescent City, California, on Jan. 22, 2026. The aircrew transported the injured mariner to Air Station Humboldt Bay to awaiting emergency medical service personnel for further treatment.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 18:53
    Location: CRESCENT CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CRESCENT CITY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Medevac, Coast Guard, Air Station Humboldt Bay, Hoist, SAR, Maritime Safety

