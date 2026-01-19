(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th Military Police Company deployment ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers, families and friends attend a deployment ceremony honoring the Soldiers of the 34th Military Police Company, January 23, 2026 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Approximately 150 Soldiers will be deploying to the Central Command area of operations later this year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993684
    VIRIN: 260123-Z-DY230-2001
    Filename: DOD_111492243
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Military Police Company deployment ceremony, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34th Military Police Company
    deployment ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video