34th Military Police Company deployment ceremony

Soldiers, families and friends attend a deployment ceremony honoring the Soldiers of the 34th Military Police Company, January 23, 2026 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Approximately 150 Soldiers will be deploying to the Central Command area of operations later this year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|01.23.2026
|01.23.2026 15:34
|B-Roll
|Location:
|STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, US
