(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Using DAP GA4 & AFPIMS to Gain Insights with Site Sata

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Charlotte Hu and Acacia Reed

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar provides a foundational survey of the AFPIMS and Digital Analytics Program (DAP) Google Analytics 4 (GA4) tools essential for finding key site metrics. In this succinct session, you will learn how to use your DAP and AFPIMS accounts to navigate these platforms, isolate important data, and gain a greater understanding of your site's performance and utilization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993666
    VIRIN: 260120-O-AI557-7919
    Filename: DOD_111491789
    Length: 00:17:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Using DAP GA4 & AFPIMS to Gain Insights with Site Sata, by Charlotte Hu and Acacia Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    analytics
    dap
    Google Analytics
    Digital Analytics Program
    AFPIMS Intro+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video