This webinar provides a foundational survey of the AFPIMS and Digital Analytics Program (DAP) Google Analytics 4 (GA4) tools essential for finding key site metrics. In this succinct session, you will learn how to use your DAP and AFPIMS accounts to navigate these platforms, isolate important data, and gain a greater understanding of your site's performance and utilization.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993666
|VIRIN:
|260120-O-AI557-7919
|Filename:
|DOD_111491789
|Length:
|00:17:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Using DAP GA4 & AFPIMS to Gain Insights with Site Sata, by Charlotte Hu and Acacia Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
