U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet and Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993625
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-VC519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111491003
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet and LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
