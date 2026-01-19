(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Shoutout: AFN Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera, AFN Humphreys Radio NCO in charge, gives a shout out to his hometown Waxahachie Texas, from Camp Humphreys South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

