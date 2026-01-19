(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony

    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Update video highlighting the Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony. Leaders were chosen and awarded from several private organizations who have exemplified and excelled in transformational, servant, and authentic leadership in the style of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on base and throughout the Yokota Air Base Japan community.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 19:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993593
    VIRIN: 260116-F-EX148-5860
    Filename: DOD_111490632
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

