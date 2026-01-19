Pacific Update video highlighting the Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony. Leaders were chosen and awarded from several private organizations who have exemplified and excelled in transformational, servant, and authentic leadership in the style of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on base and throughout the Yokota Air Base Japan community.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 19:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993593
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-EX148-5860
|Filename:
|DOD_111490632
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
