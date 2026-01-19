Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps compete against one another during the second day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026. The second day of the invitational allowed competitors to use striking and kicking techniques in addition to grappling, allowing the Soldiers to showcase their advanced knowledge of the Modern Army Combatives Program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993576
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-TQ927-4376
|Filename:
|DOD_111490325
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 2 Reels, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
