    XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 2 Reels

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps compete against one another during the second day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026. The second day of the invitational allowed competitors to use striking and kicking techniques in addition to grappling, allowing the Soldiers to showcase their advanced knowledge of the Modern Army Combatives Program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 20:23
    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 2 Reels, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS

