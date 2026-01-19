XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 2 Reels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps compete against one another during the second day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026. The second day of the invitational allowed competitors to use striking and kicking techniques in addition to grappling, allowing the Soldiers to showcase their advanced knowledge of the Modern Army Combatives Program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)