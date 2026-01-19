(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mic'd Up: Task Force Thunder

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Riddle and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Jeremeh Murphey, the command team of Task Force Thunder, conduct a mic’d-up patrol across Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Throughout the patrol, the Oklahoma National Guard leaders move alongside Soldiers and Airmen, engaging with teams on the ground and coordinating closely with law enforcement partners. Their visible, hands-on leadership highlights how presence, communication and unity of effort contribute to public safety and reinforce confidence across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993571
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490304
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Built for the Moment: Task Force Thunder on Patrol in the Nation&rsquo;s Capital

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

