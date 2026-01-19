Mic'd Up: Task Force Thunder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Riddle and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Jeremeh Murphey, the command team of Task Force Thunder, conduct a mic’d-up patrol across Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Throughout the patrol, the Oklahoma National Guard leaders move alongside Soldiers and Airmen, engaging with teams on the ground and coordinating closely with law enforcement partners. Their visible, hands-on leadership highlights how presence, communication and unity of effort contribute to public safety and reinforce confidence across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)