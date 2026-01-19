SECWAR Monthly Christian Prayer & Worship Service

CH MG Trent Davis provided the invocation to the Secretary of War's monthly Christian Prayer & Worship Service. SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH invited Pentagon workers to join him in a daily observance of prayer. Secretary Hegseth also welcomed Brooks Potteiger in a return visit to the Pentagon to lead the congregation in prayer and deliver his message.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|993567
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-BY325-5019
|Filename:
|DOD_111490262
|Length:
|00:35:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
