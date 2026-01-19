Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing celebrated the U.S. Air Forces 78th birthday at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Sept. 18, 2025. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993565
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490234
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Birthday, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.