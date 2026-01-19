(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Joint Base Charleston personnel participate in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, showcasing their ability to employ and sustain operational mobility in contested environments at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 12-20, 2025. Under the surveillance of Inspector Generals and the Wing Inspection Team, exercises like CRE 2026 enable personnel to identify key areas of improvement necessary to effectively operate Joint Base Charleston as the premier power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993564
    VIRIN: 260120-F-RS563-7665
    Filename: DOD_111490225
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Resilience
    Joint Base Charleston Air Force Base
    Readiness Always
    21st Air Force
    CRE 2026

