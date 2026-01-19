Joint Base Charleston personnel participate in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, showcasing their ability to employ and sustain operational mobility in contested environments at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 12-20, 2025. Under the surveillance of Inspector Generals and the Wing Inspection Team, exercises like CRE 2026 enable personnel to identify key areas of improvement necessary to effectively operate Joint Base Charleston as the premier power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
