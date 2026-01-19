(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A/C 114 Smithsonian Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor of inducting one of its F-15 Eagles into the National Air and Space Museum at the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2025. The aircraft sits in the museum preserved for everyone to see. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993561
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490203
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A/C 114 Smithsonian Induction Ceremony, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    173FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video