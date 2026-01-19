Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor of inducting one of its F-15 Eagles into the National Air and Space Museum at the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2025. The aircraft sits in the museum preserved for everyone to see. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|08.20.2025
|01.22.2026 16:25
|Video Productions
|993561
|250820-Z-HS861-1001
|DOD_111490203
|00:01:12
|OREGON, US
|0
|0
This work, A/C 114 Smithsonian Induction Ceremony, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
