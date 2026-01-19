Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing held the Wings and Eagles 2025 airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 19-20, 2025. Thank you to all the many local members who made this possible. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993560
|VIRIN:
|250721-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490182
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 Thank You Video, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.