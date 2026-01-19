914 ARW Year-In-Review 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mission: Provide Whatever Combat-Ready Forces Needed for global mobility and strategic deterrence.



Vision: One Mission, Global Reach—Whatever, Wherever



The 914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, marked 2025 with significant global deployments, diverse training exercises, key leadership changes, and a commitment to excellence that earned command-level recognition.



A new fin flash to a KC-135 Stratotanker on March 3rd, 2025. The updated design pays tribute to the history of the KC-135 at NFARS and the colors represent those from the 914th ARW wing patch.



A significant portion of the year involved supporting global operations, culminating in the homecoming of nearly 80 Airmen and five KC-135s in August 2025 after a four-month overseas tour.



914th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen completed multiple construction projects at Aviano Air Base, Italy May 3-17, 2025. Through effective coordination and Multi Capable Airmen-driven flexibility, the 914th CES completed 2080 man-hours of work and set up the projects to be two weeks ahead of schedule.



A major infrastructure upgrade at the NFARS is paving the way for a more efficient and capable future. The recently completed Type III Hydrant System, a $35.2 million project, is set to revolutionize how the 914th ARW services its aircraft. The new system allows for the uploading and downloading of larger quantities of fuel in shorter periods.



The year also saw several leadership milestones. Lt. Col. Ryan Mowers, 914th ARW Deputy/Interim Commander, is pinned with the rank of Colonel by his family August 3rd. Mowers has been at the NFARS for over 17 years and was formerly the 328th Air Refueling Squadron commander. On August 2nd, Major Astin Moore assumed command of the 30th Aerial Port.



The departure of former 914th Operations Group Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Christopher J. “CJ” Pfeil Jr., after his final flight in April, was highlighted in a May article celebrating his family's nearly 80 years of combined service to the wing, a testament to the strong family ties and generational service at the base.



The wing's commitment to excellence was recognized in February when the 914th's Inspector General Inspections (IGI) team won the Air Force Reserve Command's Maj. Gen. Junius W. Jones Inspector General award for their work in orchestrating a first-ever "Beta Test" Combat Readiness Inspection.



The 914th Air Refueling Wing's flying squadron, the 328th ARS, conducted a flyover in a KC-135 Stratotanker as the Buffalo Bills hosted the New Orleans Saints for Week four of the 2025 NFL season.