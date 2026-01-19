DLA’s Campaign of Learning, January 2026 Warfighter Talk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA’s Campaign of Learning presents the January 2026 Warfighter Talk. Lt Gen (Ret) John B. Copper, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force talks about military readiness and sustainment with the DLA Workforce from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA Headquarters, and answers many military and private sector questions.