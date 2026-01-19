(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA’s Campaign of Learning, January 2026 Warfighter Talk

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA’s Campaign of Learning presents the January 2026 Warfighter Talk. Lt Gen (Ret) John B. Copper, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force talks about military readiness and sustainment with the DLA Workforce from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA Headquarters, and answers many military and private sector questions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993551
    VIRIN: 260120-O-GC213-4565
    PIN: 505959
    Filename: DOD_111490080
    Length: 00:59:21
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA’s Campaign of Learning, January 2026 Warfighter Talk, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Campaign of Learning
    Warfighter Talk

