    NMCSD Conducts Emergency Preparedness Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego conducted an emergency preparedness exercise, simulating a mass casualty scenario involving an active shooter threat, Jan. 21. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993534
    VIRIN: 260121-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489486
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    anti-terrorism
    Navy medicine
    active shooter
    NMRTCSanDiego
    Defense Health Agency

