    U.S. Coast Guard Pyrotechnic Flare Training B-Roll

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members train using various flares and smoke signals at Galveston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026. The training is to familiarize the Coastguardsmen with different types of flares and how to use them properly. (U.S. Coast guard video by PA3 Baker and PA1 Wargo)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993533
    VIRIN: 260112-G-BB110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489479
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Pyrotechnic Flare
    Pyrotechnic Flare training

