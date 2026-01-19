U.S. Coast Guard Pyrotechnic Flare Training B-Roll

U.S. Coast Guard members train using various flares and smoke signals at Galveston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026. The training is to familiarize the Coastguardsmen with different types of flares and how to use them properly. (U.S. Coast guard video by PA3 Baker and PA1 Wargo)
