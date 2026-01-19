(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard assists flooding vessel near Galveston

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston assists a 40-foot Sea Ray with seven people on board taking on water near Galveston, Jan. 17, 2026. The aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer and additional pump to assist with dewatering before the vessel was escorted safely into port by Station Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993525
    VIRIN: 260117-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489325
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston

