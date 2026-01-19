Coast Guard assists flooding vessel near Galveston

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston assists a 40-foot Sea Ray with seven people on board taking on water near Galveston, Jan. 17, 2026. The aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer and additional pump to assist with dewatering before the vessel was escorted safely into port by Station Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993525
|VIRIN:
|260117-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489325
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
