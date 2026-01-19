U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft take off in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 05:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993498
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-F3301-7312
|Filename:
|DOD_111488937
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CENTCOM Conducts Operation Hawkeye Strike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.