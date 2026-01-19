(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing unbox support equipment in preparation for F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The movement of cargo supporting F-35 operations enhances the wing’s ability to generate and sustain fifth-generation airpower in support of Indo-Pacific regional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993495
    VIRIN: 260114-F-UR015-1189
    Filename: DOD_111488860
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    NEXTGEN
    Cargo

