35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing unbox support equipment in preparation for F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The movement of cargo supporting F-35 operations enhances the wing’s ability to generate and sustain fifth-generation airpower in support of Indo-Pacific regional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|01.13.2026
|01.22.2026 02:04
|B-Roll
|993495
|260114-F-UR015-1189
|DOD_111488860
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
