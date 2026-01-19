AFN Publicity Request

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN is a radio and video platform that military organizations can use to promote Command Messaging, highlight their organizations mission and members, and show what their part is in the overall mission. People can send Publicity Requests to their local affiliated AFN to request coverage of these activities.