(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Publicity Request

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    AFN is a radio and video platform that military organizations can use to promote Command Messaging, highlight their organizations mission and members, and show what their part is in the overall mission. People can send Publicity Requests to their local affiliated AFN to request coverage of these activities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993481
    VIRIN: 260107-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488702
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Publicity Request, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video