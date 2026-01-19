Yokota Air Base Airman's Attic

MSgt Cody Morgan, Yokota Air Base's Top 3 Airman's Attic Committee Lead, highlights what the Airman's Attic does for members of the community. The Airman's Attic is a place were people can donate items so that other members of the community can use them.
|12.08.2025
|01.21.2026 21:11
|Package
|993480
|251209-F-AR133-1001
|DOD_111488694
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|1
