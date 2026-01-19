(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base Airman's Attic

    JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    MSgt Cody Morgan, Yokota Air Base's Top 3 Airman's Attic Committee Lead, highlights what the Airman's Attic does for members of the community. The Airman's Attic is a place were people can donate items so that other members of the community can use them.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993480
    VIRIN: 251209-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488694
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Yokota Air Base Airman's Attic, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    Airman's Attic
    Top 3 Council

