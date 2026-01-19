(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airman Ethan Manalastas introduces himself as "Manny on the Mic", a radio broadcaster for AFN Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993479
    VIRIN: 260114-F-CV036-1101
    Filename: DOD_111488686
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Mic Intro, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Intro
    broadcasting
    Radio
    Tokyo

